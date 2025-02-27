Parliamentary committees hold extraordinary meeting on border with Tajikistan

Committees of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan held an extraordinary open meeting on ratification of the agreement between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan on the state border. The Speaker was the Chairman of the State Committee for National Security Kamchybek Tashiev.

Six parliamentary committees participated in the joint meeting:

On International Affairs, Defense, Security and Migration;

On Fuel and Energy Complex, Subsoil Use and Industrial Policy;

On Constitutional Legislation, State Structure, Judicial, Legal Issues and Regulations of the Parliament;

On Agrarian Policy, Water Resources, Ecology and Regional Development;

On Law and Order, the Fight against Crime and Corruption Control;

On Transport, Communications, Architecture and Construction.

The day before, the Chairman of the State Committee for National Security Kamchybek Tashiev reported that the process of ratifying the agreement between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan on the state border would be completed within a month.

The agreement on the state border was signed on February 21 in Bishkek following negotiations between government delegations on the delimitation of the Kyrgyz-Tajik border. According to Kamchybek Tashiev, a number of documents have been prepared — an agreement on the state border, an agreement on energy facilities and water resources, an agreement on the use of cross roads and the construction of new roads. The document itself has not yet been presented to the public.

According to preliminary data, signing of the agreement on the state border will take place on March 31, 2025, during a trilateral summit with the participation of the Presidents of Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.

The total length of the Kyrgyz-Tajik border is 972 kilometers, more than 450 of which were not specified until 2020. Due to the unclear borders, conflicts have repeatedly arisen between residents of the two countries, including armed ones.