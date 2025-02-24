16:04
Six Hyundai Porter trucks handed over to municipal services of Osh city

Sponsors handed over six Hyundai Porter trucks to the Osh City Hall. The press service of the municipality reported.

Mayor Zhenishbek Toktorbaev took part in the handover ceremony. New equipment from the Red Petroleum network of gas filling stations was handed over to municipal services Osh City Automobile Transport Enterprise, Oshsvet, Osh Plant for Improvement and Greenery, Municipal Housing and Communal Enterprise of the Osh City Hall and the city’s Culture Department.

The press service of the Osh City Hall reported in January that three gas stations at the intersection of Monuev and Shakirov streets were to be demolished. Among them was a Red Petroleum gas station.
