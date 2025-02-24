Swiss companies show interest in Baytik Mountain Resort and cable car project

Swiss companies expressed interest in construction of a cable car in Bishkek and Baytik Mountain Resort ski cluster. The Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to Switzerland, Omar Sultanov, visited the headquarters and factory of Bartholet Maschinenbau AG. The press service of Kyrgyzstan’s permanent mission to the UN and other international organizations in Geneva reported.

He familiarized himself with the full production cycle of Bartholet Maschinenbau AG’s product range, which are used in the construction of cable cars and lifts.

The parties discussed the progress of negotiations regarding Bartholet Maschinenbau AG’s participation in the Bishkek cable car project, as well as the company’s potential participation in building Baytik Mountain Resort ski cluster.

In the summer of 2024, the Director of Kyrgyzstan’s National Investment Agency, Talantbek Imanov, announced the signing of an agreement with Russian companies planning to participate in Baytik Mountain Resort construction project. In particular, the document was signed with Vasta Discovery LLC and the Eurasian Development Bank (EDB).

«The future resort project includes 15 cable cars, 36 ski tracks with a total length of over 57 kilometers, four tourist villages, and a ski complex meeting the requirements for hosting the highest-level international competitions, including the Olympic Games and World Cup stages in skiing and snowboarding,» Talantbek Imanov explained at the time.

It was noted that Vasta Discovery, a company with extensive experience in large-scale tourism projects and comprehensive regional development, would be responsible for the development and construction of Baytik Mountain Resort.