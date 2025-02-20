New rules for migrants: MFA of Kyrgyzstan hands notes to Russian Ambassador

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan, Almaz Imangaziev, and the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Russia to Kyrgyzstan, Sergei Vakunov, discussed the legal status of citizens of Kyrgyzstan in Russia amid changes in Russian legislation.

According to the Foreign Ministry, the Kyrgyz side emphasized issues related to the introduction of new rules and conditions for foreign nationals entering Russia, in particular the mechanism for preliminary registration and submission of application for entry and stay in the country, as well as the reduction of the period of their temporary stay in Russia.

It was noted that these changes could negatively impact the freedom of movement for workers from Kyrgyzstan and their families, as well as their access to employment in Russia.

Special attention was also paid to the introduction of new requirements for children of migrants, including Kyrgyz, regarding mandatory Russian language proficiency testing for school admission.

Additionally, the Foreign Ministry of Kyrgyzstan raised concerns about the ongoing difficulties citizens of Kyrgyzstan face when entering Russia and the challenges in migration registration.

Official notes on these issues were handed to the Russian Ambassador, considering Kyrgyzstan’s and Russia’s membership in the Eurasian Economic Union and the status of the Russian language in Kyrgyzstan.

The diplomatic mission of Russia in Bishkek also commented on the meeting, posting information on its Telegram channel.

«The main topic of discussion was the legal status of citizens of Kyrgyzstan in the Russian Federation.

The Russian side emphasized that most recent changes in Russia’s migration legislation are primarily aimed at combating illegal migration and ensuring national security of Russia.

The importance of active informational and explanatory work was highlighted to prevent violations of Russian legislation by citizens of Kyrgyzstan,» the statement says.

«Both sides agreed that active cooperation on migration issues should continue through partnership channels, including through legislative bodies and relevant agencies,» the Russian Embassy noted.