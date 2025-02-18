Some crisis centers for women face closure due to lack of funding

Several crisis centers for women are on the verge of closure due to the lack of financial support. Their directors reported during a forum of women deputies held in the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan.

MPs Gulya Kozhokulova and Kamila Talieva noted an increase in cases of domestic violence and stressed the urgent need for effective measures to combat it.

Crisis center managers presented reports on their activities and appealed for comprehensive support. They noted that some centers are at risk of closure due to various challenges, including the inability to cover rental costs.

Deputies Nadira Narmatova and Aisarakhan Abdibaeva emphasized the importance of supporting crisis centers. They proposed adopting a resolution following the forum to address the issue at the level of the Presidential Administration and the Cabinet of Ministers.

A representative of the Ministry of Labor, Social Security, and Migration announced that 115 million soms have been allocated in 2025 to fund projects proposed by crisis centers.

The forum was attended by women deputies, heads of crisis centers, and representatives of the Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Labor, Social Security, and Migration, State Committee for National Security, Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Ombudsman’s Institute, and various organizations for the protection of children’s and women’s rights.