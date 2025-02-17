Transformation of irrigated arable lands into other categories to be permitted

Transformation of irrigated arable lands into other land categories to be allowed in Kyrgyzstan. The corresponding bill was adopted by the Committee on Agrarian Policy, Water Resources, Ecology and Regional Development of the Parliament.

The background statement to the draft law says that the transformation of irrigated lands is necessary for the extraction of road construction materials required for the construction, rehabilitation and reconstruction of railways and highways, bridges, tunnels, and public overpasses.

According to Deputy Minister of Transport and Communications Beknazar Bazaraliev, permission to transform these lands is necessary for the construction of a bypass road in Bishkek.

Recall, Vice Mayor of the capital Zhamalbek Yrsaliev reported that the bypass road in the city will be made six-lane. The general contractor is the Chinese China Road and Bridge Corporation (CRBC).