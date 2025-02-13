ElCat case: Court orders arrest of director and founders until April 3

The Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek has ordered the detention of the General Director of ElCat LLC Ulanbek Tolubaev and two founders of the company, Zikirali Kenzhebaev and Sergei Shmelev, pending investigation.

The judge granted the investigator’s motion to apply a preventive measure in the form of arrest to all three suspects in committing a crime under Article 336 (corruption) of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. They will be held in a pretrial detention center until April 3.

According to security forces, the management of the provider company created a stable connection between officials and private structures for the purpose of illegally obtaining material benefits.

It was previously reported that security services conducted a search of the company’s office on February 10. Documents and computers were seized.

A few days before his arrest, Ulanbek Tolubaev completed the re-registration of the company with the Ministry of Justice.

It is known that the disputes between some investors and the management of ElCat LLC had been ongoing for a long time.

The company is the largest Internet provider in Kyrgyzstan with its own fiber-optic data transmission network. It was founded in 1994.