Talks in Oman: Kyrgyzstan looks for new partners in Arab world

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic, Jeenbek Kulubaev, held talks with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Sultanate of Oman, Sayyid Albusaidi, as part of an official visit to Oman. The press service of the Foreign Affairs Ministry of Kyrgyzstan reported.

During the meeting, the parties discussed a wide range of issues related to bilateral cooperation, including prospects for deepening Kyrgyzstan-Oman relations in trade, economic, investment, and tourism sectors.

Minister Jeenbek Kulubaev highlighted the significant untapped potential for cooperation between the two countries and proposed enhancing the exchange of visits at the highest and high levels, establishing a joint intergovernmental commission, and creating a Kyrgyzstan-Oman Business Council.

He invited the Omani side to participate in the investment forum between Central Asian countries and the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf, which will be held in Kyrgyzstan this summer.

The Minister Sayyid Albusaidi confirmed Oman’s interest in developing cooperation with Kyrgyzstan and supported the initiative to create mechanisms for interaction between government bodies and the private sectors of both countries.

During the talks, Jeenbek Kulubaev conveyed a message from the leadership of Kyrgyzstan to Sultan of Oman Haitham bin Tariq Al Said and expressed hope for support of Kyrgyzstan’s candidacy for a non-permanent seat on the UN Security Council for 2027–2028.

Additionally, the Kyrgyz side expressed hope for Oman’s high-level participation in the Global Mountain Summit in 2027, emphasizing that Oman, like Kyrgyzstan, is a mountainous country. The Omani Foreign Ministry expressed its support for this initiative and interest in participating.

Following the meeting, a Memorandum on Political Consultations between the Foreign Ministries of the two countries was signed. The parties agreed to continue working on organizing mutual visits at the highest and high levels.