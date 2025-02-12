Fire at Cardiac Surgery Institute: Basement renovation was planned for this year

Major renovations of the Research Institute of Cardiac Surgery and Organ Transplantation began in 2023. The Director of the Research Institute of Cardiac Surgery and Organ Transplantation, Samidin Shabyraliev, told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, the work was carried out from top to bottom, from the fifth to the second floor. The basement and first floor were supposed to be renovated this year.

A fire broke out at the institute on February 11.

«The basement was mostly damaged — the stabilizer (UPS) of the angiography device exploded there. But it was turned off, so why this happened is a mystery. The explosion was powerful. I was on the second and third floors, everything is relatively good there, the fourth floor needs to be slightly repaired, and the fifth needs to be thoroughly washed,» Samidin Shabyraliev noted.

According to the Ministry of Emergency Situations, in March 2024, fire supervision inspectors conducted a scheduled inspection at the Research Institute of Cardiac Surgery and Organ Transplantation and issued an order to eliminate violations of fire safety requirements, consisting of 18 points. For incomplete compliance with the order, an administrative fine of 23,000 soms was imposed.

«We partially eliminated the violations — it all comes down to money. These are large sums. As you know, we cannot redirect funds from one expense item to another,» the Director of the Research Institute noted.

As a result of the fire, two children died, 31 patients were transferred to other hospitals, 19 preoperative patients were sent home. A criminal case was opened under the article «Violation of Fire Safety Rules» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.