15:02
USD 87.45
EUR 90.24
RUB 0.90
English

Russia will not occupy USAID's niche if it leaves Kyrgyzstan - Mikhail Shvydkoy

Russia has its own niche in Kyrgyzstan and sees no reason to take over positions left vacant by others, Mikhail Shvydkoy, the Russian President’s Special Representative for International Cultural Cooperation, said during a press briefing in Bishkek, commenting on the possibility of occupying a niche of USAID and the Soros Foundation in the Kyrgyz Republic if they leave the republic.

«I am convinced that it never makes sense for Russia to take someone else’s niche,» Shvydkoy stated.

Russia has its own niche in Kyrgyzstan, Mikhail Shvydkoy added.

According to him, relations between the Russian Federation and Kyrgyzstan have a long history, unlike USAID and the Soros Foundation, which began working in the republic only 30-35 years ago.

«We still have many opportunities that we need to use today, from my point of view. And it makes no sense to simply win over those structures that worked with the Soros Foundation or USAID,» the Special Representative of the Russian President believes.

Russia, he believes, could theoretically be interested in the personnel that would become available if the programs were closed, but it does not see a need for them.

«We can pay the same money, but there is no certainty that tomorrow some third structures will not come and buy them out,» Mikhail Shvydkoy believes.

U.S. President Donald Trump previously called for «closing USAID.» Employees received a message that the presidential administration plans to keep only 611 out of more than 10,000 employees of the agency.

It was reported on February 2 that the USAID website and its account on X stopped working.

The United States Agency for International Development was founded in 1961 after Congress passed the Foreign Assistance Act. Its establishment was initiated by President John F. Kennedy at the height of the Cold War, and one of the key goals was to counter the influence of the USSR.
link: https://24.kg/english/319704/
views: 52
Print
Related
Honorary Consulate of Kyrgyzstan opened in Nizhny Novgorod
Land under Russian Border Service buildings to be exempt from taxes
Mutual trade in agricultural products between Kyrgyzstan and Russia increases
В США суд приостановил отправку в отпуск более 2 тысяч сотрудников USAID
Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan asks Russia to ensure freedom of movement of labor
Trump administration reduces staff of USAID by 97 percent
Bishkek Mayor leaves for Kazan to attend Architecture and Construction Forum
Сотрудников USAID отправили в административный отпуск
Белый дом обвинил USAID в бесконтрольных расходах на «нелепые проекты»
Mikhail Mishustin and Adylbek Kasymaliev talk over the phone
Popular
Sulaiman-Too museum offers free tour of main hall and cave Sulaiman-Too museum offers free tour of main hall and cave
Mutual trade in agricultural products between Kyrgyzstan and Russia increases Mutual trade in agricultural products between Kyrgyzstan and Russia increases
Over 200 false reports of terrorism registered for two years — SCNS Over 200 false reports of terrorism registered for two years — SCNS
Diplomatic Academy of MFA, Hewlett-Packard to launch educational program Diplomatic Academy of MFA, Hewlett-Packard to launch educational program
12 February, Wednesday
14:51
Russia will not occupy USAID's niche if it leaves Kyrgyzstan - Mikhail Shvydkoy Russia will not occupy USAID's niche if it leaves Kyrgy...
14:36
Police together with special forces detain man for Facebook posts
14:08
Commission formed to investigate fire at Cardiac Surgery Institute
13:57
Eighth-grader beaten in toilet at school 72, died in intensive care unit
12:49
Fire at Cardiac Surgery Institute: Police initiate criminal case