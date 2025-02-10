11:39
Kyrgyzstani sentenced to 20 years in prison in Astrakhan for deaths of 10 people

A citizen of Kyrgyzstan was found guilty of committing 32 crimes in Astrakhan related to the illegal sale of drugs. The Sovetsky District Court of the city delivered a verdict in this criminal case, according to which the Kyrgyzstani was sentenced to 20 years in a strict regime prison colony. The Investigative Department of the Investigative Committee of Russia for the region reported.

According to the investigation, the defendant in the case purchased drugs for illegal sale via the Internet. When making stashes in Astrakhan, he inadvertently replaced one substance with another, more potent one. This led to its use by local residents in quantities dangerous to life and health. In May last year, the bodies of ten Astrakhan residents aged from 18 to 40 were found in the city. All of them died from drug poisoning. 25 more people were hospitalized with signs of poisoning.

According to the Investigative Department of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation for the region, the accused did not act alone. A separate criminal case has been initiated against other members of the organized group.
