Sadyr Japarov holds talks with Chairman of Standing Committee of NPC of China

As part of his state visit to China, President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov held talks with the Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress of China Zhao Leji.

The parties discussed current issues of bilateral interaction, strengthening inter-parliamentary cooperation, as well as prospects for joint initiatives in the political, economic and humanitarian spheres.

Zhao Leji noted that relations between the countries have reached a historically high level, cooperation in all areas has achieved fruitful results.

Sadyr Japarov emphasized the importance of Kyrgyzstan-China relations based on centuries-old traditions of good-neighborliness, mutual assistance and cooperation. He especially noted China’s success in innovation, artificial intelligence, renewable energy sources and IT technologies and the importance of exchanging experience in public administration.