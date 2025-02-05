12:16
Sadyr Japarov and Premier of State Council of China Li Qiang hold talks

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov held talks with Premier of the State Council of China Li Qiang as part of his state visit to China.

The parties discussed current issues of bilateral cooperation, prospects for trade, economic and investment cooperation, as well as the implementation of joint projects in the fields of energy, infrastructure, transport and high technology. Particular attention was paid to strengthening partnership in the field of digitalization, renewable energy and joint projects in the industrial sector.

Li Qiang noted that China highly values ​​the strategic partnership with the Kyrgyz Republic and is ready to further expand mutually beneficial cooperation. He emphasized the importance of joint infrastructure and investment projects, expressed support for the development of transport links between the states.

In turn, Sadyr Japarov noted the impressive achievements of China over the past decades, thanks to which the country has become a symbol of rapid growth, technological progress and overall prosperity. He expressed confidence that the policy of reform and openness carried out under the leadership of Chinese President Xi Jinping, as well as One Belt, One Road initiative, open up new opportunities for expanding bilateral cooperation. According to him, Kyrgyzstan’s national development program aligns harmoniously with this initiative, creating broad prospects for trade growth, infrastructure development, and attracting investments.

«Over the past few years, we have significantly intensified our bilateral partnership. This is confirmed by mutual visits at the highest and high levels, the launch of the construction of a grand project — China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway, the opening of the third checkpoint Bedel, an unprecedented increase in mutual trade. A number of joint projects have been successfully launched that have good prospects for economic cooperation,» the President of the Kyrgyz Republic said.
