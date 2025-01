The Capital Construction Department under the Bishkek City Hall announced a tender for development of reconstruction of the underground space under the Manas monument on Ala-Too Square in Bishkek into commercial premises. The state procurement website says.

The total amount of the tender is 1,836 millon soms.

It is planned to use this money to study the soil and terrain for the project in order to design an underground commercial facility.

According to the estimate, the expected area of ​​the facility will be about 1,500 square meters.