Land worth 35 million soms returned to state in Jalal-Abad region

Land plots worth more than 35 million soms were returned to the state in Jalal-Abad region. The press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

Employees of the Main Criminal Investigation Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs revealed facts of corruption and illegal privatization of state land in Ala-Buka district.

«It was established that from 2004 to 2022, officials of Ala-Buka rural district and responsible employees of the branch of the Land Resources Service (formerly Cadastre) issued state acts on the right of private ownership of public lands where the bus station, post office and other social facilities were located. The total area of the ​​​​land is 1.2 hectares,» the statement says.

In addition, responsible employees of Kyrgyztelecom OJSC, based on their internal order, issued land to private individuals. The employees of Ala-Buka rural district made decisions to allocate plots on untransformed land. Law enforcement officers opened a case under the article «Corruption» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

Nine people were detained — former and current employees of Ala-Buka rural district, Ala-Buka branch of the Land Resources Service under the Ministry of Agriculture and Kyrgyztelecom. The court chose a preventive measure for them in the form of detention in a pre-trial detention center.

The Investigative Service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs is also investigating other revealed facts of illegal allocation of land plots.
