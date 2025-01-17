Land transformed for construction of HPS and reservoir in Talas district

More than 43 hectares of land were transformed for the construction of a hydropower station and a reservoir in Talas district. The Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Adylbek Kasymaliev signed the relevant decree.

According to the document, 43.15 hectares were transferred from the category of «reserve lands» to the category of «land for industry, transport, communications, energy, defense and other purposes.» The land plots are located on the territory of Shumkar-Uya and Chon-Alysh aiyl aimaks.

At least 1.65 hectares of land were allocated for the construction of a reservoir on the territory of Shumkar-Uya, and 2.6 hectares — for the construction of a local hydropower station, the total area for laying water pipes reached 1.3 hectares.

At least 3.7 hectares were allocated in Chon-Alysh for the reservoir, and 31.8 hectares — for laying pipes.

Local authorities have been instructed to make changes to land documentation, ensure the intended use of plots, as well as develop urban planning documents and provide for measures to protect the territory from seismic damage.