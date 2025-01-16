02:43
SCNS: 20 hectares of land of Bermet resort returned to state

The State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) has transferred land plots of more than 20 hectares belonging to Eurasia Hotel LLC to state ownership. The market value of the returned land is 729,682 million soms. The press center of the state committee reports.

Previously, these plots belonged to the state resort Bermet, located in Kara-Oi village in Issyk-Kul region. During the investigation of a criminal case on the fact of corruption, it was established that the plots were illegally transferred to private ownership.

Following the results of the investigation, the land was transferred to the balance sheet of the State Property Management Agency under the Cabinet of Ministers.

The SCNS continues to work on returning illegally privatized objects to state ownership.
link: https://24.kg/english/316982/
views: 321
