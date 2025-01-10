10:55
National football team (U20) defeats Spanish Cartagena FC

The national youth football team of Kyrgyzstan had its first friendly match at a training camp in Spain. The Kyrgyz Football Union (KFU) reported on social media.

The Kyrgyzstan’s team defeated the club, which plays in the second division of Spain (Segunda), with a score 5:0. Goals were scored by Yryskeldi Madanov, Azamat Tashbaltayev, Nurislam Oruntayev, Umar Madaminov. An own goal was also recorded.

As reported, Cartagena takes the penultimate place in the Segunda standings.

Recall, the national team of Kyrgyzstan is training in Alicante in preparation for the final stage of the Asian Cup, which will start in February in China.
