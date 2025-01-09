Land plot near Cholpon-Ata hippodrome returned to state

A plot of land sold to private individuals on the southern side of the hippodrome in the city of Cholpon-Ata in Issyk-Kul region has been returned to the state. The press service of the Prosecutor General’s Office reported.

It is noted that the land was returned as part of a criminal case being investigated by the Investigative Department of the Military Prosecutor’s Office. The area of ​​the land is 11.7 hectares. The market value is 392,652 million soms.

Inspection revealed that the land was sold illegally.