Land plot near Cholpon-Ata hippodrome returned to state

A plot of land sold to private individuals on the southern side of the hippodrome in the city of Cholpon-Ata in Issyk-Kul region has been returned to the state. The press service of the Prosecutor General’s Office reported.
It is noted that the land was returned as part of a criminal case being investigated by the Investigative Department of the Military Prosecutor’s Office. The area of the land is 11.7 hectares. The market value is 392,652 million soms.
Inspection revealed that the land was sold illegally.