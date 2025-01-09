Temirlan Sultanbekov asks for permission to participate in hearing of his case

The leader of Social Democrats political party Temirlan Sultanbekov addressed the authorities and heads of the judicial system of the Kyrgyz Republic from the pretrial detention center No. 1. He asks to take him to court to participate in the hearing of his case.

According to the politician, not a single investigative measure with his participation has been carried out for two months of the investigation.

«Due to numerous violations of my rights, my defense lawyers and I have appealed to the courts. The hearings are taking place without my participation, which I also regard as a violation of my constitutional rights. I demand to be taken to the courts. Five court hearings on my case have already taken place without my participation. This does not happen anywhere in the world,» Temirlan Sultanbekov wrote.

The next hearing is scheduled for January 9 in the Sverdlovsky District Court.

On November 15, the Sverdlovsky District Court of Bishkek placed Temirlan Sultanbekov, Irina Karamushkina and Roza Turksever in the pretrial detention center 1 until January 13, 2025. The arrested persons are accused of vote buying. Immediately after the arrest, the leader of Social Democrats Temirlan Sultanbekov went on a hunger strike.