15:00
USD 87.00
EUR 90.63
RUB 0.79
English

32 hectares of land returned to state in Osh region

At least 32 hectares of land, the value of which exceeds 500 million soms, have been returned to the state balance. The press center of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) reported.

«As part of investigative and operational measures based on the materials of a criminal case registered on the fact of money laundering, as well as financing the activities of an organized criminal group, a land plot of 32 hectares transformed for individual housing construction was transferred to the balance sheet of the State Property Management Agency on a gratuitous basis. It is located in Kara-Suu district of Osh region,» the statement says.

The SCNS added that relevant operational measures are ongoing aimed at detecting property obtained by criminal means, including by organized crime group members.
link: https://24.kg/english/316188/
views: 85
Print
Related
Reinforced concrete plant worth over 1 billion soms returned to Naryn City Hall
50 hectares of land in Kara-Kuldzha returned to state
SCNS returns 59 hectares of apple orchard in Talas region to state
15 hectares of land designated for cemetery privatized in Kara-Balta
SCNS returns land plot worth 111 million soms to state
18 hectares of land transferred for construction of Khan-Teniri hotel
Land plot of bus station returned to state in Talas
Officials illegally allocated land plots in prestigious district of Bishkek
LLC affiliated with crime group buys land previously owned by ministry
Prosecutor General's Office returns land worth 135 million soms to state
Popular
Friendship Bridge on Kyrgyz-Chinese border to be transferred to Kyrgyzstan Friendship Bridge on Kyrgyz-Chinese border to be transferred to Kyrgyzstan
National Bank approves roadmap for implementation of ESG principles National Bank approves roadmap for implementation of ESG principles
Mass road accident in Kazakhstan: 71 people evacuated, 95 cars damaged Mass road accident in Kazakhstan: 71 people evacuated, 95 cars damaged
Cabinet approves National Export Program "Made in Kyrgyzstan" Cabinet approves National Export Program "Made in Kyrgyzstan"
8 January, Wednesday
14:42
Court extends ban on rallies in center of Bishkek until March Court extends ban on rallies in center of Bishkek until...
14:34
MPs to meet with voters on January 8-10
14:30
32 hectares of land returned to state in Osh region
14:04
Metapneumovirus in Kyrgyzstan: No cause for concern, Health Ministry says
13:56
Infectious Diseases Hospital in Bishkek overcrowded