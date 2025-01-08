32 hectares of land returned to state in Osh region

At least 32 hectares of land, the value of which exceeds 500 million soms, have been returned to the state balance. The press center of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) reported.

«As part of investigative and operational measures based on the materials of a criminal case registered on the fact of money laundering, as well as financing the activities of an organized criminal group, a land plot of 32 hectares transformed for individual housing construction was transferred to the balance sheet of the State Property Management Agency on a gratuitous basis. It is located in Kara-Suu district of Osh region,» the statement says.

The SCNS added that relevant operational measures are ongoing aimed at detecting property obtained by criminal means, including by organized crime group members.