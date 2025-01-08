13:29
Football players from Italy, Serbia, Bosnia and Ukraine join Dordoi FC

Football players from Italy, Serbia, Bosnia and Ukraine have joined Dordoi Football Club. Its press service reported.

The vice-champion of Kyrgyzstan in football among the teams of the Premier League of last season strengthened the team with several strong players from abroad in the winter transfer window, which opened on January 1 (closes on March 1).

25-year-old striker from Bosnia Aleksa Mrdja, 23-year-old midfielder from Serbia Luka Djordjevic and 25-year-old defender Pape Lo from Italy will play in the 2025 season. 27-year-old Ukrainian defender Vladimir Zaimenko, who played 24 matches for Dordoi last season, also signed a new contract with the club.
