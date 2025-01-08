10:27
USD 87.00
EUR 90.63
RUB 0.79
English

Human rights activists to hold solidarity meeting with Temirov Live journalists

The international human rights organization Amnesty International and the Last Word project will hold a meeting of solidarity with Temirov Live journalists in Riga. The organization’s website says.

The meeting will take place on January 16 at 7 p.m. at the address: Power-Up Space, Latvia, Riga, 21, Merkela Street.

As noted, at the meeting, participants will:

  • Discuss the human rights situation in Kyrgyzstan and challenges for independent journalism in the country;
  • Hear the last words of Temirov Live journalists and its sister project Ait Ait Dese in court;
  • Listen to Bolot Temirov, an investigative journalist from Kyrgyzstan and the founder of the project, who will tell about the situation with his colleagues;
  • Sign cards of solidarity with the imprisoned journalists.

In mid-January, 11 journalists from the team of investigating journalist Bolot Temirov were arrested and charged under Article 278 «Calls for mass riots» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. Makhabat Tazhibek kyzy, Sapar Akunbekov, Azamat Ishenbekov, Saypidin Sultanaliev, Aktilek Kaparov, Tynystan Asypbekov, Maksat Tazhibek uulu, Zhoodar Buzumov, Zhumabek Turdaliev, Aike Beishekeeva and Akyl Orozbekov were placed in the pretrial detention center. All of them are former or current employees of Temirov Live. The court’s chosen preventive measure was detention. Later, most of the defendants were placed under house arrest and released on a written undertaking not to leave the city.

In October, the Leninsky District Court of Bishkek announced the verdict. Makhabat Tazhibek kyzy, the wife of Bolot Temirov, and Azamat Ishenbekov were sentenced to six and five years in prison. Aktilek Kaparov and Aike Beishekeeva were sentenced to three years of probation. The rest were acquitted.

On December 18, the Bishkek City Court upheld the guilty verdict against four journalists.

«These arrests have become a vivid example of politically motivated persecution, which is gaining momentum in Kyrgyzstan. In a country that was recently considered a benchmark for human rights in the entire Central Asian region, human rights are now being suppressed, and civil society is being targeted,» Amnesty International said in the statement.
link: https://24.kg/english/316138/
views: 41
Print
Related
Правозащитники проведут встречу солидарности с журналистами Temirov Live
CPJ против решения суда, оставившего в силе приговоры в отношении журналистов
Адвокат журналистов Temirov Live потребовал отвод судей горсуда. Ему отказали
Горсуд не рассмотрел апелляцию по мере пресечения журналистам Temirov Live
Активисты призывают горсуд отменить приговор в отношении четырех журналистов
Case against 11 journalists: Some of defendants sentenced to prison terms
Case against 11 journalists: Hearing postponed until October 10
Case against 11 journalists: Amnesty International calls to drop charges
Дело 11 журналистов. Заседание отложили на 10 октября
Дело 11 журналистов. Amnesty International призывает снять обвинения
Popular
National Bank approves roadmap for implementation of ESG principles National Bank approves roadmap for implementation of ESG principles
Friendship Bridge on Kyrgyz-Chinese border to be transferred to Kyrgyzstan Friendship Bridge on Kyrgyz-Chinese border to be transferred to Kyrgyzstan
Mass road accident in Kazakhstan: 71 people evacuated, 95 cars damaged Mass road accident in Kazakhstan: 71 people evacuated, 95 cars damaged
Cabinet approves National Export Program "Made in Kyrgyzstan" Cabinet approves National Export Program "Made in Kyrgyzstan"
8 January, Wednesday
10:23
Kyrgyzstan sets up organizing committee to prepare for VI World Nomad Games Kyrgyzstan sets up organizing committee to prepare for...
10:17
Human rights activists to hold solidarity meeting with Temirov Live journalists
09:57
Duishenbek Zilaliev released on his own recognizance
09:49
Kyrgyzstan takes 84th place in ranking of countries by IQ score
6 January, Monday
15:53
Missing guy found hanged in Kara-Kul mountains
13:27
Labor Ministry conducts inspections of social residential institutions
13:22
Only two cases of metapneumovirus registered in Kyrgyzstan
12:07
Central Asian Football Association (CAFA) changes its logo
12:01
People's Bank of China issues commemorative coins for upcoming Asian Games