10:47
USD 87.00
EUR 90.63
RUB 0.79
English

MFA clarifies temporary measures for migrants under Russian President’s decree

The Foreign Affairs Ministry of Kyrgyzstan (MFA) clarified the Decree of the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin dated December 30, 2024 «On temporary measures to regulate the legal status of certain categories of foreign citizens and stateless persons in the Russian Federation in connection with the application of the expulsion regime.»

According to the document, all foreigners, including citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic, who have violated the migration legislation of the Russian Federation, are required to either leave the country on their own or regulate their legal status by April 30, 2025.

For this, it is possible to legalize their stay without leaving Russia, if the following conditions are met:

  • Providing biometric data or undergoing identification procedure;
  • Undergoing a medical examination within a year prior to filing an application;
  • Voluntary repayment of debt on mandatory payments;
  • Absence of grounds for refusing to issue or canceling residence permits.

To resolve the issue, citizens have to contact the territorial body of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia with an application for extending the period of their temporary stay, attaching a copy of an employment or civil contract certified by the employer. In case of loss of the migration card, a duplicate can be obtained from the same body.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan calls on citizens staying in the Russian Federation to take a responsible approach to compliance with migration legislation.

The full text of the decree can be found at the link.
link: https://24.kg/english/315939/
views: 141
Print
Related
Number of migrants from Kyrgyzstan in Russia halved
Convicted Kyrgyzstani commits suicide in pretrial detention center in Russia
More than 69,000 Kyrgyzstanis are on blacklist of Russian authorities
Student from Kyrgyzstan convicted in Novosibirsk for smuggling potent substances
Kyrgyzstani arrested in Vladivostok on suspicion of attempted murder
Akylbek Japarov: Labor migrants should not suffer from injustice
Kyrgyzstani stabbed with knife in St. Petersburg, he is in intensive care unit
Kyrgyzstani wanted for theft found in Russia
Illegal migrants in RF offered military service as alternative to deportation
Two Kyrgyzstanis detained in Moscow on suspicion of organizing brothels
Popular
President of Tajikistan meets with intelligence chief of Pakistan President of Tajikistan meets with intelligence chief of Pakistan
Plane crash at Muan airport in South Korea: What is known Plane crash at Muan airport in South Korea: What is known
President of Kyrgyzstan appoints new director of SCNS Anti-Terrorism Center President of Kyrgyzstan appoints new director of SCNS Anti-Terrorism Center
Plane crash in Aktau: Putin apologizes to President of Azerbaijan Plane crash in Aktau: Putin apologizes to President of Azerbaijan
3 January, Friday
10:31
Kyrgyzstani Rajabali Shaidullaev wins fight at MMA tournament in Japan Kyrgyzstani Rajabali Shaidullaev wins fight at MMA tour...
10:27
Fines for corruption replaced by prison terms in Kyrgyzstan
10:21
Kyrgyzstan sets labor migration quota for 2025
09:43
MFA clarifies temporary measures for migrants under Russian President’s decree
09:34
Sapat educational institutions network transferred to Maarif Foundation
1 January, Wednesday
00:01
24.kg news agency wishes Kyrgyzstanis a Happy New Year!
31 December, Tuesday
12:54
President of Kyrgyzstan signs law banning forced fundraising in schools
12:44
Sadyr Japarov signs law on rehabilitation of victims of political repressions
10:53
Suspect in large-scale fraud detained while trying to cross border of Kazakhstan