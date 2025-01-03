MFA clarifies temporary measures for migrants under Russian President’s decree

The Foreign Affairs Ministry of Kyrgyzstan (MFA) clarified the Decree of the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin dated December 30, 2024 «On temporary measures to regulate the legal status of certain categories of foreign citizens and stateless persons in the Russian Federation in connection with the application of the expulsion regime.»

According to the document, all foreigners, including citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic, who have violated the migration legislation of the Russian Federation, are required to either leave the country on their own or regulate their legal status by April 30, 2025.

For this, it is possible to legalize their stay without leaving Russia, if the following conditions are met:

Providing biometric data or undergoing identification procedure;

Undergoing a medical examination within a year prior to filing an application;

Voluntary repayment of debt on mandatory payments;

Absence of grounds for refusing to issue or canceling residence permits.

To resolve the issue, citizens have to contact the territorial body of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia with an application for extending the period of their temporary stay, attaching a copy of an employment or civil contract certified by the employer. In case of loss of the migration card, a duplicate can be obtained from the same body.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan calls on citizens staying in the Russian Federation to take a responsible approach to compliance with migration legislation.

The full text of the decree can be found at the link.