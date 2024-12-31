11:39
USD 87.00
EUR 90.58
RUB 0.83
English

Suspect in large-scale fraud detained while trying to cross border of Kazakhstan

Law enforcement agencies detained a 46-year-old man suspected of fraud on an especially large scale when he tried to cross the border of Kazakhstan. The press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

It was found out that in 2021, having gained the trust of a businessman, promising to find sponsors, he took possession of his land plot of 0.90 hectares, located in Alamedin district of Chui region. The cost of the land is $4 million.

Based on the received statement and the materials collected on this fact, in mid-December 2024, a case was opened under the article «Fraud on a significant scale» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. According to preliminary data, the suspected citizen first registered the said land plot to another man, and then transferred it to a construction company. The information is being checked that he received several thousand square meters of housing from the construction company.

On December 27, the 46-year-old man was detained by law enforcement agencies while attempting to cross the state border of the Kyrgyz Republic and go towards the Republic of Kazakhstan. The next day, the court chose a preventive measure in the form of arrest for him. The investigation continues.
link: https://24.kg/english/315867/
views: 125
Print
Related
Four members of organized crime group detained in Osh city
Ministry of Internal Affairs officers stop attempt to hide from justice
Internationally wanted Kazakhstani detained in Kyrgyzstan
Police explain detention of Azattyk journalists
Police detain journalists filming near pretrial detention center 1 in Bishkek
City Court judge and his wife detained in Bishkek
Kamchybek Tashiev: Acting head of Tax Service is also involved in fraud
School director detained in Kaindy for abuse of office
Owner of Gergert Sport sportswear store detained in Bishkek
Assistant to Minister of Defense of Kyrgyzstan detained for bribetaking
Popular
Cryptocurrency mining tax revenues to Kyrgyzstan' s budget continue to decline Cryptocurrency mining tax revenues to Kyrgyzstan' s budget continue to decline
Azerbaijan Airlines names preliminary cause of plane crash near Aktau Azerbaijan Airlines names preliminary cause of plane crash near Aktau
Cabinet of Ministers approves minimum prices for tobacco products and vapes Cabinet of Ministers approves minimum prices for tobacco products and vapes
Azerbaijan Airlines announces suspension of flights to seven Russian cities Azerbaijan Airlines announces suspension of flights to seven Russian cities
31 December, Tuesday
10:53
Suspect in large-scale fraud detained while trying to cross border of Kazakhstan Suspect in large-scale fraud detained while trying to c...
10:32
Cabinet Chairman leaves note in book of condolences at Korean Embassy in Bishkek
10:23
New Year's food fair held in Bishkek
10:16
Kyrgyzstani wins silver medal at World Jiu-Jitsu Championship
10:09
President of Tajikistan meets with intelligence chief of Pakistan
30 December, Monday
18:47
New Director of State Agency for Protection of Personal Data appointed
18:37
Celebrating New Year on Ala-Too Square: Festive program for December 31