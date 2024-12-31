Suspect in large-scale fraud detained while trying to cross border of Kazakhstan

Law enforcement agencies detained a 46-year-old man suspected of fraud on an especially large scale when he tried to cross the border of Kazakhstan. The press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

It was found out that in 2021, having gained the trust of a businessman, promising to find sponsors, he took possession of his land plot of 0.90 hectares, located in Alamedin district of Chui region. The cost of the land is $4 million.

Based on the received statement and the materials collected on this fact, in mid-December 2024, a case was opened under the article «Fraud on a significant scale» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. According to preliminary data, the suspected citizen first registered the said land plot to another man, and then transferred it to a construction company. The information is being checked that he received several thousand square meters of housing from the construction company.

On December 27, the 46-year-old man was detained by law enforcement agencies while attempting to cross the state border of the Kyrgyz Republic and go towards the Republic of Kazakhstan. The next day, the court chose a preventive measure in the form of arrest for him. The investigation continues.