President of Kyrgyzstan appoints new director of SCNS Anti-Terrorism Center

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov signed an order appointing Kurvanbek Avazov as Deputy Chairman of the State Committee for National Security (SCNS) and Director of the Anti-Terrorism Center of the State Committee for National Security.

Kurvanbek Rakhmanovich Avazov was born on October 6, 1970. In 2020, he ran for deputy of the Parliament on the list of Reforma party under No. 25. At that time, he held the position of head of the Investigative Department of the State Committee for National Security.

Before that, the post of director of the SCNS Anti-Terrorism Center was held by Aibek Shamenov. He was relieved of this position on December 24 and appointed as the Presidential Plenipotentiary Representative in Batken region.