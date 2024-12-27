Deputy PM of Kazakhstan comments on reports of missile strike on plane

Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Kanat Bozumbayev, who heads the special commission investigating the plane crash in Aktau, said that it is too early to draw conclusions about the causes of the tragedy. Kazakh media reported.

In a conversation with journalists, the Deputy Prime Minister emphasized that all versions are being studied.

«We do not confirm or deny any of the versions, the investigation is ongoing,» Bozumbayev said.

There were reports about a possible hit of a Russian surface-to-air missile on the Azerbaijan Airlines plane.

The authorities of Kazakhstan and Russia called for refraining from premature conclusions until the end of the investigation.