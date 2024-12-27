10:46
USD 87.00
EUR 90.43
RUB 0.88
English

Tunnel for fuel smuggling discovered on border of Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan

Law enforcement agencies of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan conducted a special operation, as a result of which members of a transnational organized criminal group were detained. The prosecutor’s office of Turkestan region reported.

According to its data, the length of the discovered tunnel is 450 meters. Several tons of fuel and lubricants were illegally transported daily through the tunnel. The illegal activity continued for about two months.

Together with the Department of Economic Investigations and the National Security Committee of Turkestan region, in cooperation with law enforcement agencies of the Republic of Uzbekistan, the activities of the criminal group were suppressed and the tunnel intended for smuggling petroleum products was liquidated.

All members of the criminal group, including citizens of Uzbekistan, have been identified. In addition, a scheme for transferring funds from the neighboring state for the smuggled fuel has been revealed.

Members of the transnational criminal group have been detained both in Kazakhstan and in Uzbekistan.

A pre-trial investigation is currently underway.
link: https://24.kg/english/315544/
views: 170
Print
Related
Minister thanks Kazakhstan’s colleagues for assistance to plane crash victims
Plane crash in Aktau: One of injured Kyrgyzstanis in serious condition
Plane crash in Aktau: Sadyr Japarov expresses condolences to President of Russia
Plane crash in Aktau: Sadyr Japarov expresses condolences to Tokayev
MES: All citizens of Kyrgyzstan survived plane crash in Kazakhstan
Plane crash in Aktau: Two citizens of Kyrgyzstan among survivors
Plane Crash in Aktau: Citizens of Kyrgyzstan were on board
Plane crashes in Kazakhstan with over 70 people on board
Aircraft of Central Asian countries to be repaired in Kazakhstan's Aktau
Cabinet publishes list of fuel and lubricants subject to 1 som fee per liter
Popular
Cabinet and Rosatom sign agreement on construction of wind power station Cabinet and Rosatom sign agreement on construction of wind power station
Kyrgyzstan prepares to export electricity to China Kyrgyzstan prepares to export electricity to China
Kyrgyzstan to receive $22.5 million from Asian Development Bank Kyrgyzstan to receive $22.5 million from Asian Development Bank
IQ Air sensors show critical smog levels in Bishkek IQ Air sensors show critical smog levels in Bishkek
27 December, Friday
09:20
Tunnel for fuel smuggling discovered on border of Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan Tunnel for fuel smuggling discovered on border of Uzbek...
09:12
Balykchy — Kochkor road to be closed for traffic until January 27
09:06
Aibek Moldogaziev appointed Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to USA
26 December, Thursday
17:43
Cabinet Chairman leaves note in book of condolences at Azerbaijan’s Embassy
17:13
Inflation rate in Kyrgyzstan is 6.2 percent — National Bank
16:19
Parliament passes bill on freedom of religion, sends it to President
16:11
Cabinet Chairman lays capsule at construction site of customs, logistics center
16:02
Kyrgyzstan's economy will continue to grow at high rates in 2025 - EDB