Tunnel for fuel smuggling discovered on border of Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan

Law enforcement agencies of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan conducted a special operation, as a result of which members of a transnational organized criminal group were detained. The prosecutor’s office of Turkestan region reported.

According to its data, the length of the discovered tunnel is 450 meters. Several tons of fuel and lubricants were illegally transported daily through the tunnel. The illegal activity continued for about two months.

Together with the Department of Economic Investigations and the National Security Committee of Turkestan region, in cooperation with law enforcement agencies of the Republic of Uzbekistan, the activities of the criminal group were suppressed and the tunnel intended for smuggling petroleum products was liquidated.

All members of the criminal group, including citizens of Uzbekistan, have been identified. In addition, a scheme for transferring funds from the neighboring state for the smuggled fuel has been revealed.

Members of the transnational criminal group have been detained both in Kazakhstan and in Uzbekistan.

A pre-trial investigation is currently underway.