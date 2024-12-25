11:50
Heating and hot water to be turned off in Bishkek's 6th microdistrict

Heating and hot water will be temporarily turned off in Bishkek’s 6th microdistrict today, December 25. The City Hall reported.

The shutdown is necessary to repair damage to the heating network. The work is scheduled for December 25 from 8.30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The place of damage has been determined in advance and prepared for welding works.

The following houses will have no heating and hot water: № 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 38, 39, 40, 41, as well as kindergartens № 44, and 84, secondary school № 56.

Bishkekteploset municipal enterprise asks to take the temporary inconvenience with understanding and thanks for patience.
