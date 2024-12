A large area in Bishkek will again be left without water for the whole day.

According to the city administration, the supply of drinking water will be stopped today, December 24, from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. in residential buildings, schools, preschool institutions, healthcare facilities and other social and industrial facilities in the area bounded by Panfilov Street — Manas Avenue — Frunze Street — the railway line.

The shutdown is due to repair work at Togolok Moldo water intake.