A three-year-old child died in a fire in a residential building in Uzgen. Three more people are in the hospital, the Ministry of Emergency Situations reported.

Information about a house fire on Manas Street was received today, December 23. Three fire crews were sent to extinguish it.

The fire was brought under control at 9.03 a.m. As a result of the incident, four people were hospitalized. One of them, a three-year-old boy, died.