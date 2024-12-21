Sadyr Japarov demands liquidation of public organizations fighting corruption

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov demanded the liquidation of public organizations fighting corruption. He stated this during the third People’s Kurultai.

Earlier, one of the delegates, Anarkan Aidarov from Kara-Suu district, stated that he heads an organization fighting corruption and considers the people’s applications.

The head of state demanded from the delegate to hand in his official ID and close the organization.

«I know these organizations that allegedly fight corruption. They use their IDs for selfish purposes. These committees have been organized since the 2005 coup, when Akayev fled. There are state bodies, and if someone is engaged in corruption, let them know,» he said.

Sadyr Japarov instructed the Ministry of Justice to take measures against such organizations.