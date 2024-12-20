50 hectares of land in Kara-Kuldzha returned to state

At least 50 hectares of land in Kara-Kuldzha district of Osh region were returned to the state. The press service of the Prosecutor General’s Office of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

The prosecutor’s office established that an agricultural land plot with a total area of ​​50 hectares, under the jurisdiction of Kara-Kuldzha aiyl okmotu, was illegally transferred to the ownership of a peasant farm. The district prosecutor’s office filed a claim with the court to cancel the title documents, which was satisfied by the corresponding judicial act.

On the basis of it, the prosecutor’s office of Kara-Kuldzha district filed an act of prosecutorial response to the head of Kara-Kuldzha aiyl okmotu, following the consideration of which a land plot worth 25,050,750 soms was returned to municipal ownership.