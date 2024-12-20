Sadyr Japarov: Victory over corruption is responsibility of every citizen

President Sadyr Japarov spoke about the fight against corruption in Kyrgyzstan today, December 20, at the third People’s Kurultai.

According to him, corruption is a disease and an enemy of development, destroying the internal foundations of the state.

«From the very beginning of our work, we declared a merciless fight against corruption, and this fight will only intensify,» the president noted.

He emphasized that the success of the fight against corruption depends on the participation of every citizen.

«Dear compatriots! It is impossible to defeat corruption without your help. Elimination of corruption is the responsibility of every citizen of Kyrgyzstan,» Sadyr Japarov said.

He noted that support for anti-corruption initiatives among the population is growing.

«According to the World Bank, the level of support for the fight against corruption among citizens has increased from 60 percent in 2021 to 83 percent in 2024. In rural areas, the indicator increased from 83 to 89 percent,» the head of state said.

Speaking about international success, he added that in 2023 the Kyrgyz Republic ranked 101st in the Global Peace Index, and in 2024 it rose to 77th place.

«An improvement of 24 positions shows that the level of security in our country is growing,» Sadyr Japarov said.

In conclusion, he emphasized that security, stability, and the rule of law remain the main goals of the state.

«We are on the right path, but only the joint work of the government and the people will lead us to success,» the president summed up.