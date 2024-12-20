Cabinet publishes list of fuel and lubricants subject to 1 som fee per liter

Fees will be charged from certain types of fuel and lubricants for the maintenance, construction and reconstruction of roads. The corresponding resolution was adopted by the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan.

The press service of the Cabinet of Ministers has published the list of fuel grades from which 1 som will be charged:

Motor gasoline with octane number less than 80;

Motor gasoline with octane number of 80 or more, but not less than 92;

Motor gasoline with octane number of 92 or more;

Motor gasoline, other;

Motor gasoline with octane number 95 or more, but not less than 98;

Motor gasoline with an octane number of 98 or more;

Motor gasoline of more than 0.013 g/l with an octane number of 98 or more;

Summer diesel fuel;

Winter diesel fuel;

All-season diesel fuel;

Other diesel fuel.

Entities importing or producing gasoline and diesel fuel will pay the fees.

The resolution will come into force on January 1, 2025.