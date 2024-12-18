22:28
More than 69,000 Kyrgyzstanis are on blacklist of Russian authorities

More than 69,000 citizens of Kyrgyzstan are on the blacklist of Russia. Deputy Minister of Labor, Social Security and Migration of Kyrgyzstan Bakyt Darmankul uulu said on the air of Birinchi Radio.

He explained that, in addition to the blacklist, there is also the so-called «gray» list, where the state bodies of the Russian Federation add citizens from the risk zone. It contains 72,000 more Kyrgyzstanis.

«Unlike those on the blacklist, those on the gray list have the opportunity to legalize their rights,» the official noted.

According to him, most often those who used illegal registration and lacked an employment contract end up on the blacklist.
