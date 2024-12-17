19:06
Two new high-voltage substations launched in Bishkek

Two new high-voltage substations have been launched in Bishkek. The Ministry of Energy of Kyrgyzstan reported.

Yntymak and Ak-Kula substations have been commissioned. They were built to ensure a stable power supply to the growing number of consumers in the city.

Ak-Kula substation is located in the area of ​​the old hippodrome, it will provide electricity to residents of Rabochy Gorodok, part of Dzhal microdistrict and the residential complexes under construction of the State Mortgage Company.

A power transformer with a capacity of 16,000 kilovolt-amperes and modern equipment have been installed there, and a 110-kilowatt power line has been built. This will relieve other substations and reduce electricity losses.

Yntymak substation is located in Orto-Sai village, now it supplies electricity to residents of the southern districts of Bishkek and Orto-Sai village. A power transformer with a capacity of 10,000 kilovolt-amperes, new equipment have been installed there, and the power transmission line TEC B — Parkovaya-2 has been built.

The substations were constructed by the Bishkek Electric Networks enterprise without the involvement of contractors.
