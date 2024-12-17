Two new high-voltage substations launched in Bishkek

Two new high-voltage substations have been launched in Bishkek. The Ministry of Energy of Kyrgyzstan reported.
Yntymak and Ak-Kula substations have been commissioned. They were built to ensure a stable power supply to the growing number of consumers in the city.
Ak-Kula substation is located in the area of the old hippodrome, it will provide electricity to residents of Rabochy Gorodok, part of Dzhal microdistrict and the residential complexes under construction of the State Mortgage Company.
A power transformer with a capacity of 16,000 kilovolt-amperes and modern equipment have been installed there, and a 110-kilowatt power line has been built. This will relieve other substations and reduce electricity losses.
Yntymak substation is located in Orto-Sai village, now it supplies electricity to residents of the southern districts of Bishkek and Orto-Sai village. A power transformer with a capacity of 10,000 kilovolt-amperes, new equipment have been installed there, and the power transmission line TEC B — Parkovaya-2 has been built.
The substations were constructed by the Bishkek Electric Networks enterprise without the involvement of contractors.