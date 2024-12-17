16:49
USD 87.00
EUR 91.46
RUB 0.84
English

Kamchybek Tashiev: Acting head of Tax Service is also involved in fraud

Acting Chairman of the Tax Service Kydykbek Kydyrov, appointed to this position on December 7, is also suspected of corruption. The Chairman of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) Kamchybek Tashiev said at a press conference.

According to him, after half a month of work, Kydykbek Kydyrov fell under suspicion in the case on fraud with electronic consignment notes.

«A recommendation on his removal from office has already been written. The head of state will appoint another in his place,» Kamchybek Tashiev said.

Mass detentions of tax officials from all four district departments of the capital took place in Bishkek on December 3, 2024. The State Committee for National Security, together with Alpha servicemen, conducted searches, after which four heads of departments and about 30 ordinary employees were taken in for questioning. Later, the State Committee named the reasons for the searches and the initials of the detainees.

Speaking in Parliament, the SCNS Chairman Kamchybek Tashiev told that tax officials had created a corruption scheme related to electronic consignment notes, which caused damage to the country’s budget in the amount of 3.2 billion soms. At the same time, he noted that the detention of senior managers of the Tax Service was also possible.

The Chairman of the State Tax Service Altynbek Abduvapov and his deputy Islambek Kydyrgychev were detained on December 6 after questioning at the SCNS.
link: https://24.kg/english/314487/
views: 96
Print
Related
Detention of tax officers: Kamchybek Tashiev tells about corruption scheme
Tax Service destroys remains of excise stamps issued before 2024
National Bank intends to strengthen measures against fraud in banking sector
State Tax Service Chairman and his deputy detained after interrogation
Security services detain Deputy Chairman of State Tax Service of Kyrgyzstan
Three heads of District Tax Service Departments detained
Damage of citizens from fraud reached more than 903 million soms in 2024
Equipment used for telephone fraud found in Bishkek
Woman suspected of large-scale fraud in Bishkek
Kyrgyzstani defrauds Russian company of 10 million soms
Popular
Culture Minister of Uzbekistan honored with People's Artist of Kyrgyzstan title Culture Minister of Uzbekistan honored with People's Artist of Kyrgyzstan title
Electricity consumption reaches record level in Kyrgyzstan Electricity consumption reaches record level in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan and EDB to build Suusamyr-Kokomeren Cascade of HPPs Kyrgyzstan and EDB to build Suusamyr-Kokomeren Cascade of HPPs
Kyrgyz-Tajik border: Sadyr Japarov tells about details of agreement Kyrgyz-Tajik border: Sadyr Japarov tells about details of agreement
17 December, Tuesday
16:25
More than 2,000 clinics work without a license or specialists — Health Minister More than 2,000 clinics work without a license or speci...
16:19
President Japarov receives credentials from Ambassadors of several countries
16:13
Kamchybek Tashiev: Acting head of Tax Service is also involved in fraud
16:06
Training course for people with disabilities launched in Kyrgyzstan
15:46
Kyrgyzstani arrested in Vladivostok on suspicion of attempted murder