Kamchybek Tashiev: Acting head of Tax Service is also involved in fraud

Acting Chairman of the Tax Service Kydykbek Kydyrov, appointed to this position on December 7, is also suspected of corruption. The Chairman of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) Kamchybek Tashiev said at a press conference.

According to him, after half a month of work, Kydykbek Kydyrov fell under suspicion in the case on fraud with electronic consignment notes.

«A recommendation on his removal from office has already been written. The head of state will appoint another in his place,» Kamchybek Tashiev said.

Mass detentions of tax officials from all four district departments of the capital took place in Bishkek on December 3, 2024. The State Committee for National Security, together with Alpha servicemen, conducted searches, after which four heads of departments and about 30 ordinary employees were taken in for questioning. Later, the State Committee named the reasons for the searches and the initials of the detainees.

Speaking in Parliament, the SCNS Chairman Kamchybek Tashiev told that tax officials had created a corruption scheme related to electronic consignment notes, which caused damage to the country’s budget in the amount of 3.2 billion soms. At the same time, he noted that the detention of senior managers of the Tax Service was also possible.

The Chairman of the State Tax Service Altynbek Abduvapov and his deputy Islambek Kydyrgychev were detained on December 6 after questioning at the SCNS.