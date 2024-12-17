More than 8,000 cases of ARVI registered in Kyrgyzstan for week

At least 8,139 cases of acute respiratory viral infections (ARVI) and 7 cases of influenza were registered for a week from December 9 to December 16, 2024 in Kyrgyzstan. The Department of Disease Prevention and State Sanitary and Epidemiological Surveillance informed 24.kg news agency.

According to the department, there is an increase of 10.9 percent compared to the previous week.

At least 69.1 percent of all those infected are children under 14.

Incidence rates above the national average are still registered in the cities of Bishkek and Osh, in Issyk-Kul and Talas regions.

Sentinel epidemiological surveillance of severe acute respiratory infections and influenza-like diseases continues in the cities of Bishkek, Osh and Tokmak.

Since October (from the 40th to the 50th week), 951 samples have been collected, 26 of which turned out to be positive, including 15 cases of COVID-19 and 11 cases of influenza.

In order to prevent complications and deaths from influenza and acute respiratory viral infections, the Ministry of Health purchased an influenza vaccine (more than 67,000 doses) for risk groups. These are people with chronic diseases, frequently ill children, pregnant women, people over 65 and healthcare workers.

As of December 16, vaccination has been 99.9 percent completed.

«Sanitary and educational work is being carried out among the population on the prevention of ARVI and influenza. Monitoring and assessment of incidence continues. Schools and kindergartens were not closed in the republic, the epidemiological situation is under control,» the State Sanitary and Epidemiological Supervision Department said.