Detention of tax officers: Kamchybek Tashiev tells about corruption scheme

The Chairman of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) Kamchybek Tashiev told at a press conference about the damage caused by fraud with electronic consignment notes.

According to him, employees of the Tax Service did not check the return of excise stamps.

«When each product is released, an electronic consignment note is issued and an excise stamp is affixed, as with alcoholic beverages. But instead of following the process, the electronic consignment notes were returned and destroyed. According to the law, tax inspectors were supposed to check each of these transactions, but this was not done. As a result, about a million returns were not checked. The total turnover under this scheme amounted to about 464 billion soms,» the SCNS head said.

Kamchybek Tashiev added that each return of the electronic consignment note brought income to the inspectors.

«For example, if they took one dollar per consignment note, that’s already $1 million. And if ten, that’s tens of millions,» Kamchybek Tashiev explained.

Mass detentions of tax officials from all four district departments of the capital took place in Bishkek on December 3, 2024. The State Committee for National Security, together with Alpha servicemen, conducted searches, after which four heads of departments and about 30 ordinary employees were taken in for questioning. Later, the State Committee named the reasons for the searches and the initials of the detainees.

Speaking in Parliament, the SCNS Chairman Kamchybek Tashiev told that tax officials had created a corruption scheme related to electronic consignment notes, which caused damage to the country’s budget in the amount of 3.2 billion soms. At the same time, he noted that the detention of senior managers of the Tax Service was also possible.

A source told 24.kg news agency that Deputy Head of the State Tax Service Islambek Kydyrgychev was summoned for questioning, and then detained and placed in the temporary detention facility on December 5. Another deputy head of the service was released after questioning.
