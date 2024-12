A service station and a Lexus LX 470 burned down on December 16 on the bypass road near Bishkek. Eyewitnesses of the incident sent the video to 24.kg news agency.

According to the Ministry of Emergency Situations, firefighters arrived at the scene at 1.57 p.m. The fire was completely extinguished at 3.17 p.m.

Filters, a plastic door, and an SUV burned down at the service station. The cause of the fire is being investigated.