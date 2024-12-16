Sixth regional office of SCNS built for three months in Kulundu village

The sixth regional office of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) was opened in Kulundu aiyl aimak, Leilek district of Batken region. The press center of the state committee reported.

Construction of the facility began in August this year and was fully completed in November.

«The new office was opened as part of measures to ensure state security. President Sadyr Japarov gave the order to build and commission this facility as soon as possible. All necessary conditions have been created in the building. I urge you to continue to fulfill your duties to the state and the people with dignity,» the SCNS Chairman Kamchybek Tashiev said.