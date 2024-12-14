Kamchybek Tashiev intends to completely eliminate corruption in next 2 years

In the next two years, Kamchybek Tashiev intends to completely eliminate corruption in Kyrgyzstan. The head of the State Committee for National Security announced at the opening of a kindergarten in Batken region for children of border guards.

Kamchybek Tashiev noted that strengthening of the fight against organized crime groups has yielded positive results. To date, there are no gangster groups in the country that intimidate entrepreneurs and ordinary citizens and extort money.

«If there are any, we will hold them accountable. Now, during 2025 and 2026, we have to stop corruption in Kyrgyzstan. We have to eliminate it, it has to become our main enemy. Otherwise, there will be no development in the country,» the head of the security services said.

Kamchybek Tashiev recalled that liability for bribery will be toughened from January 1, 2025.

On December 5, the head of the State Committee for National Security presented the bill on the abolition of fines for corruption to the deputies in the first reading. Those guilty of bribery are proposed to be deprived of liberty. According to the document, relatives of corrupt officials will also be prohibited from working in the state and municipal service. The deputies approved the draft law in the first reading.