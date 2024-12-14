15:04
USD 86.96
EUR 91.03
RUB 0.84
English

Kamchybek Tashiev intends to completely eliminate corruption in next 2 years

In the next two years, Kamchybek Tashiev intends to completely eliminate corruption in Kyrgyzstan. The head of the State Committee for National Security announced at the opening of a kindergarten in Batken region for children of border guards.

Kamchybek Tashiev noted that strengthening of the fight against organized crime groups has yielded positive results. To date, there are no gangster groups in the country that intimidate entrepreneurs and ordinary citizens and extort money.

«If there are any, we will hold them accountable. Now, during 2025 and 2026, we have to stop corruption in Kyrgyzstan. We have to eliminate it, it has to become our main enemy. Otherwise, there will be no development in the country,» the head of the security services said.

Kamchybek Tashiev recalled that liability for bribery will be toughened from January 1, 2025.

On December 5, the head of the State Committee for National Security presented the bill on the abolition of fines for corruption to the deputies in the first reading. Those guilty of bribery are proposed to be deprived of liberty. According to the document, relatives of corrupt officials will also be prohibited from working in the state and municipal service. The deputies approved the draft law in the first reading.
link: https://24.kg/english/314213/
views: 107
Print
Related
Kamchybek Tashiev helps family in need with housing
Security services detain ex-Emergencies Minister on suspicion of corruption
Kamchybek Tashiev to present report on funds received from corrupt officials
International Anti-Corruption Day: Sadyr Japarov addresses Kyrgyzstanis
Kamchybek Tashiev tells why journalists are punished
Kamchybek Tashiev calls on to explain origin of word “Kyrgyz” to foreigners
Salary of law enforcement personnel will be increased – Kamchybek Tashiev
Person who threatened SCNS head found using facial recognition cameras
Kamchybek Tashiev announces amount of money returned to state from corruption
Kamchybek Tashiev announces detention of ambassador accused of corruption
Popular
Interior Ministry employee names drug-transit countries Interior Ministry employee names drug-transit countries
First plane with passengers lands at newly opened Karakol airport First plane with passengers lands at newly opened Karakol airport
Kyrgyzstan plans to place Eurobonds on Chinese financial platforms Kyrgyzstan plans to place Eurobonds on Chinese financial platforms
World Bank to allocate $500 million loan for Kambarata HPP 1 World Bank to allocate $500 million loan for Kambarata HPP 1
14 December, Saturday
14:44
Man killed in fire in Nookat Man killed in fire in Nookat
14:41
Demand for skilled workers remains in labor market of Kyrgyzstan
14:34
Vikram Ruzahunov demands 61 million tenge in compensation from Kazakh police
14:23
Kamchybek Tashiev intends to completely eliminate corruption in next 2 years
13:13
Muras football tournament starts in Bishkek