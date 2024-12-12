15:32
Kyrgyzstani stabbed with knife in St. Petersburg, he is in intensive care unit

The St. Petersburg police are considering opening of a criminal case on the fact of a conflict during which a citizen of Kyrgyzstan was stabbed. He is in intensive care unit.

According to the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia for St. Petersburg and the Leningrad Oblast, on December 11, doctors found a wounded man near the Mechnikov North-Western Medical University and reported to the police.

Preliminary investigation found out that the 35-year-old Kyrgyzstani was stabbed in the stomach near the garages on Ekaterininsky Prospekt during a verbal altercation.

«The victim managed to informed the doctors about his injury and was hospitalized,» the department said.

The alleged attacker was detained. He turned out to be a 31-year-old native of Uzbekistan, who obtained Russian citizenship last year.
