Kamchybek Tashiev to present report on funds received from corrupt officials

Chairman of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan Kamchybek Tashiev said at a meeting of Parliament that on December 15-16 he would present a report to the public on funds received from corrupt officials.

«The people have these questions, I know. I will tell you everything, how much money, property, etc. was received from whom, and I will also tell you where these funds are. I will also answer questions regarding Tengiz Bolturuk,» the head of the State Committee for National Security said.

On December 5, the head of the State Committee for National Security presented a bill on the abolition of fines for corruption in the first reading. Those guilty of bribery are proposed to be deprived of their freedom. According to the document, relatives of corrupt officials will also be prohibited from working in the state and municipal service.

Deputies approved the draft law in the first reading.