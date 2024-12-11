Economy Ministry forecasts GDP of 1.4 trillion soms by the end of 2024

The Ministry of Economy and Commerce of Kyrgyzstan forecasts GDP in the range of 1.4-1.5 trillion soms by the end of 2024. The Economy Minister Daniyar Amangeldiev said at a meeting with journalists in Bishkek.

According to him, major financial organizations also give positive forecasts on GDP growth. Thus, the Eurasian Development Bank forecasts growth rates within 8.7 percent, the World Bank — within 5.5 percent, and the International Monetary Fund — in the range of 5 percent.

Daniyar Amangeldiev also noted that inflation will be in the target range.

According to the EDB forecast, the economy of Kyrgyzstan will grow by 8.7 percent. Investment activity will remain the main driver. The National Bank of Kyrgyzstan forecasts inflation within the target range of 5-7 percent. It should be noted that as a result of 11 months, the GDP growth rate reached 9 percent, and the gross product amounted to 1.2 trillion soms.