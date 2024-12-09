18:28
Kyrgyzstan to draw up commercial proposal for supply of nuts to Turkey

Trade Representative of the Kyrgyz Republic in Turkey Chyngyz Toktobekov held productive negotiations with Turkish partners aimed at strengthening trade and economic cooperation between the two countries. The Ministry of Economy reported.

A meeting was held with the Chairman of the Chamber of Dried Coffee and Dried Fruit of Ankara Aytac Sevimli and his colleagues on December 5, 2024. They discussed the possibility of supplying organic nuts from Kyrgyzstan to Turkey, logistics, product quality and terms of sale.

As a result of the meeting, it was decided to prepare a commercial proposal to promote Kyrgyz goods. They also talked about the possible visit of a Turkish delegation to Kyrgyzstan to study production and the potential for bilateral cooperation.

A meeting with representatives of the Turkish organization KOSGEB, which supports small and medium-sized businesses, took place on December 6. The parties discussed cooperation with the working group on the development of industry in Kyrgyzstan. KOSGEB is ready to sign a Memorandum with the Ministry of Economy of Kyrgyzstan, which will enable exchange of experience and launch of new projects in the field of small and medium business.

Note of 24.kg news agency

KOSGEB (Small and Medium Enterprises Development Organization) is a state corporation founded in 1990 by Law No. 3624 with the aim of improving the position of manufacturing enterprises in the Turkish economy.
