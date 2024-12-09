Switzerland ready to allocate $20 million for water supply project in Kyrgyzstan

Switzerland is ready to provide $20 million in the form of a grant for the project on access to drinking water in Kyrgyzstan. The Swiss Ambassador to the Kyrgyz Republic Olivier Bangerter said at a meeting with the Minister of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry Bakyt Torobaev.

According to the press service of the ministry, the diplomat noted the high level of the recently held National Water Forum in Issyk-Kul and expressed hope for fruitful cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and Switzerland in the field of agriculture and water resources.