New allowance for families: Support for third and each subsequent child

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov signed a law providing for changes in the system of state benefits.

According to the changes, a monthly state allowance will be paid to families living in high mountainous, hard-to-reach and border areas with special status, from the birth of the third and each subsequent child until they reach the age of three. The new type of support will be provided irrespective of the social and economic status of families.

The amount, procedure of assignment and payment of the allowance will be approved by the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic.

The document was adopted by the Parliament on October 24, 2024 and will come into force from January 1, 2026.