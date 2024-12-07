11:16
USD 86.80
EUR 91.85
RUB 0.85
English

New allowance for families: Support for third and each subsequent child

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov signed a law providing for changes in the system of state benefits.

According to the changes, a monthly state allowance will be paid to families living in high mountainous, hard-to-reach and border areas with special status, from the birth of the third and each subsequent child until they reach the age of three. The new type of support will be provided irrespective of the social and economic status of families.

The amount, procedure of assignment and payment of the allowance will be approved by the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic.

The document was adopted by the Parliament on October 24, 2024 and will come into force from January 1, 2026.
link: https://24.kg/english/313442/
views: 140
Print
Related
Labor Ministry of Kyrgyzstan intends to increase ui-bulogo komok allowance
Every fifth Kyrgyzstani receives services through Ministry of Labor
Size of allowance to victims of Aksy events increased
37,400 children receive disability allowance in Kyrgyzstan
MP proposes to pay allowances of 5,000 soms to families in highlands
9.6 billion soms spent on social assistance to population for six months
Kyrgyzstan to raise allowance for relatives of victims of Tajikistan's invasion
Size of temporary disability allowance doubled in Kyrgyzstan
Labor Ministry proposes to increase amount of unemployment benefits
Kyrgyzstan to increase maternity allowance
Popular
Kumtor Gold Company provides food packages for people with disabilities Kumtor Gold Company provides food packages for people with disabilities
Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan complete border delineation Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan complete border delineation
Visit of President of Kyrgyzstan to Korea: Number of documents signed Visit of President of Kyrgyzstan to Korea: Number of documents signed
Sadyr Japarov invites President of Korea to visit Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov invites President of Korea to visit Kyrgyzstan
7 December, Saturday
09:53
Russian student squads to visit Kyrgyzstan with humanitarian mission Russian student squads to visit Kyrgyzstan with humanit...
09:47
New allowance for families: Support for third and each subsequent child
09:43
Business loans rates in Kyrgyzstan among highest in EAEU
09:36
Sadyr Japarov participates in raising of state flag ceremony in Osh region
09:30
Tax Service Chairman and his deputy detained in corruption case
6 December, Friday
17:41
State Tax Service Chairman and his deputy detained after interrogation
17:31
Kyrgyzstani Valeria Birilo wins gold in judo at Asia Pacific Deaf Games
17:19
Aman Saliev appointed Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to UAE
17:09
Students detained in Osh for stashing and sale of drugs
16:48
World Athletics removes Kyrgyzstan from Competition Manipulation Watch List