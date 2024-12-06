10:44
USD 86.80
EUR 91.40
RUB 0.83
English

EDB predicts Kyrgyzstan's GDP growth at the end of 2024 at 9.4 percent

The Eurasian Development Bank (EDB) predicts Kyrgyzstan’s GDP growth at the end of 2024 at 9.4 percent. The bank’s Deputy Chairman of the Board and Chief Economist Evgeny Vinokurov said at the presentation of the macroeconomic outlook for 2025-2027.

It should be noted that the bank’s June macroeconomic forecast assumed economic growth of 5.5 percent.

The forecast for GDP growth in 2025-2026 has also been increased — to 8.7 and 6.4 percent, respectively. In June, the EDB expected the economy to grow by 5.3 and 4.1 percent in these years.

The bank emphasizes that high investment activity will continue to be a key driver of the Kyrgyz economy. In 2025, an influx of foreign direct investment into the mining industry is expected. Investment activity will receive an additional boost from the implementation of state projects in water supply, energy and road infrastructure. These projects are financed by international organizations. The economy will receive additional support as a result of increased production in the manufacturing industry, including metals, oil products, textiles, and construction materials.

The inflation forecast for this year has been revised upward. By the end of 2024, inflation in the republic is expected to be at 5.6 percent (June forecast — 4.3 percent). The inflation estimate for 2025-2026, on the contrary, has been reduced to 5 and 5.5 percent, respectively (the previous forecast was 6.6 and 6.5 percent).

The EDB notes that the expected increase in world food prices, as well as the planned increase in electricity tariffs, will put pressure on domestic prices in Kyrgyzstan. On the other hand, weakening domestic consumer demand and an increase in the key rate will restrain the dynamics of consumer price growth.
link: https://24.kg/english/313315/
views: 88
Print
Related
EDB plans to introduce Islamic financing instruments in 2025
EDB ready to allocate up to $500 million for construction of Kambarata HPP 1
Akylbek Japarov: GDP growth is planned at 9.2 percent in 2024
Kyrgyzstan's GDP exceeded 1 trillion soms for 10 months of 2024
Per capita GDP will be about $2,500 by the end of 2024, Akylbek Japarov promises
International Monetary Fund predicts Kyrgyzstan's GDP growth by 6.5 percent
Kyrgyzstan's GDP growth expected to reach 6 percent in 2025
Kyrgyzstan shows best GDP growth among EAEU countries in 1st half of 2024
Investments of $1.2 billion: Modernization of airports planned in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan's GDP per capita reached almost $2,000 — Akylbek Japarov
Popular
Manas Airport evacuated due to bomb threat report Manas Airport evacuated due to bomb threat report
Kumtor Gold Company provides food packages for people with disabilities Kumtor Gold Company provides food packages for people with disabilities
Kulubaev attends 5th meeting of Foreign Ministers of Central Asia-China format Kulubaev attends 5th meeting of Foreign Ministers of Central Asia-China format
Bomb not found at Manas airport Bomb not found at Manas airport
6 December, Friday
10:26
EDB predicts Kyrgyzstan's GDP growth at the end of 2024 at 9.4 percent EDB predicts Kyrgyzstan's GDP growth at the end of 2024...
09:52
Illegal migrants in RF offered military service as alternative to deportation
09:44
EDB plans to introduce Islamic financing instruments in 2025
09:21
Security services of Kyrgyzstan detain officials of Accounts Chamber
5 December, Thursday
18:10
Customs officers detained in Osh region for extortion
17:53
Cabinet of Ministers does not support initiative on mass renaming of villages
17:47
Case against Samat Matsakov: SCNS provides details
17:37
Reagents for early detection of monkeypox virus transferred to Kyrgyzstan
17:16
Air temperature in Bishkek to drop to -15